Guess what PML-N's Maryam Nawaz ran into as she stopped for tea at motorway?

Twitter/Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif)/Screengrabs via The News

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz often tweets pictures and videos from her travels across Pakistan, sometimes showing her fans and admirers, while other times documenting the adoration of her party's loyalists.



On Thursday evening, she tweeted a video, saying she captured it during a tea stop on the motorway.

Maryam was taken aback by surprise when the shop-owners brought out a stuffed sher — lion — and showed it to her.

The lion is a central symbol and mascot of the party headed by PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif, who currently resides in London.



"Shop-owners came out running with SHER in their hands," she wrote, adding that she was thoroughly impressed with "their mental agility".



"And I get videographed while videographing," she added in her tweet, using the emoji of a laughing face with tears of joy.



Last month, the lion face mask of the PML-N's key leader and National Assembly lawmaker, Rana Sanaullah, had become the centre of attention everywhere — including on Twitter — when he appeared at a court for party peer Khawaja Asif's hearing.



Onlookers and admirers of the PML-N present to show solidarity to the party leaders were left mesmerised by Sanaullah's mask as he arrived at the accountability court.



The mask, which had an image of the lower half of a lion's face, elicited responses such as, "serious style goals," on Twitter.