Police arrest Dadu man for allegedly raping a three-year-old girl

SUKKUR: Dadu police on Thursday said that they have arrested an 18-year-old man for allegedly raping a three-year-old girl in the Chhano Shahabad Mohalla of Dadu city.

According to the details provided by the police, the child was the daughter of a labourer and had gone out to play when the suspect took hold of her and allegedly committed the heinous crime.

According to the first information report (FIR) registered by the police regarding the incident, the suspect sent the child home after allegedly raping her.



Upon receiving a call from the family of the victim, the female Station House Officer (SHO) of the Benazir Jamali Police Station, along with her team, reached the victim's house and rushed the girl to the Dadu Civil Hospital. Doctors tending to the victim confirmed her age to be three and told the police that her condition is serious, per Geo.tv.

Upon the family's complaint, the suspect was immediately taken into custody for further investigation. SSP Dadu Aijaz Ahmed Shaikh said he has assured the victim's family of speedy justice.

PPP MPA from Dadu, Pir Mujeeb ul Haq, condemned the incident and asked SSP Dadu to punish the suspect as soon as possible if found guilty.

Accused presented before ATC

According to the police, the suspect was presented before an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Naushahro Feroze where the judge ordered a six-day physical remand for him. A detailed investigation related to the matter is underway.