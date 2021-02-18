Police arrest two in suspicion of stealing cryptocurrency from foreign nationals

— AFP/File

Police said Thursday they had apprehended two suspects who are allegedly involved in the kidnapping and depriving two foreign nationals of their cryptocurrency worth more than 10 million rupees.



According to Geo News, the incident occurred in Lahore two foreign nationals from Switzerland and Germany were kidnapped, and the suspects stole Rs14.7 million worth of cryptocurrency from them.

A person, Rana Irfan, is suspected of inviting foreigners to Lahore by tricking them into making an investment, according to the first information report (FIR) registered at the Race Course Police Station.

Irfan invited Stephen and Maria to Lahore and kidnapped them, along with three others, from a local five-star hotel as he took them on a ride "to show them the city", the FIR said.

The suspects rubbed some powder on the foreigners' bodies and threatened to expose them as drug smugglers, after which they transferred Rs14.7 million to their account.



Police said that two accused were taken into custody from Gujranwala with the help of their vehicle numbers. The main accused will also be arrested soon, it added.