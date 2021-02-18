Watch: Sharmila Farooqi 's 'Pawri Hori Hai' video with PPP leaders

PPP leader Sharmila Farooqi. — Still from a Twitter video

PPP leader Sharmila Farooqi's social media videos have gone viral over the past couple of months. A video of Farooqi recently went viral in which she jumps on the "Pawri Hori Hai" bandwagon by recreating another version of it.

The video, doing the rounds on the internet, features Farooqi and other PPP leaders, including Sindh information minister Nasir Hussain Shah.

"Ye ham hain, ye Nasir bhai hain aur ye hamari school ki taiyyari hori hai," she says before the video abruptly ends.



Pawri Hori Hai trend goes viral

Earlier this week, young influencer Dananeer Mobeen's video had gone viral and had been re-shared thousands of times across social media platforms like Twitter.

"Yeh hamari car hei aur yeh hum hein, aur yeh hamari parrrty horahi hei" [This is our car, this is us, and this is our party], she can be seen saying in the video.

The viral video has been recreated hundreds of times with #pawrihoraihai trending on Twitter.

Yashraj Mukhate recreates viral song

After taking Pakistani social media by storm, the trend #PawriHoriHai (parrrty ho rahi hai) went viral across the border and to everyone's delight, it turned into a catchy song.

Yashraj Mukhate, who is popular for turning viral videos and clips from TV shows and movies into upbeat, funny songs, turned #PawriHoriHai into a catchy number.

“From today, I am not going to party, but I will 'pawri' because party won't be as fun as pawri," Mukhate wrote in Roman Urdu on Instagram.



