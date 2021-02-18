Gen Bajwa appreciates 'unwavering Chinese support' in meeting with Ambassador Nong

Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa (L) and Ambassador Nong Rong. — ISPR/Twitter/Nong Rong

Pakistan Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa expresses gratitude to China during Ambassador Nong Rong's visit

Appreciates "unwavering Chinese support at multiple international fora and capacity enhancement in defence and security domains"

Ambassador Nong acknowledges and appreciates "Pakistan's contributions for regional peace and stability"

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has appreciated "unwavering Chinese support at multiple international fora" in a meeting with Ambassador Nong Rong during the latter's visit to the General Headquarters (GHQ).

According to a statement issued Thursday by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief also expressed his gratitude to China, Pakistan's "iron brother" and discussed "matters of mutual interest including regional security issues" with Ambassador Nong during their meeting.

Gen Bajwa lauded China's "capacity enhancement in defence and security domains", the ISPR noted.

He said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor's (CPEC) successful completion "will bring more benefits and prosperity to the people of both countries".

Ambassador Nong "acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan's contributions for regional peace and stability", the ISPR added.

