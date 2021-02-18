Social media pays respect to 'legend' Ali Sadpara after family declares him dead

Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara. — Twitter

Hours after Pakistani mountain climber Ali Sadpara's family declared him and two other foreign climbers dead, Twitter paid tribute to him for his services to the country.



"I will keep my father’s mission alive and fulfil his dream," Ali Sadpara's son, Sajid Sadpara, had said as he announced the news of his father's demise.



Sadpara, Iceland's John Snorri, and Chile's Juan Pablo Mohr had departed for their journey on February 3 after Sadpara's birthday, asking fans and admirers to "keep us in your prayers".

They had started their attempt for the final summit in the early hours of February 5, hoping to accomplish the herculean feat by afternoon.

According to updates posted on Snorri's Facebook account on Friday, at 12:29pm, the GPS stopped working and had not been updated in six hours.

Ali Sadpara's management revealed a few days ago that the government and other stakeholders were employing their best efforts to find Sadpara and the other climbers who went missing, despite him being missing for almost 10 days.

