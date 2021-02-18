Quetta Gladiators, Islamabad United announce replacements ahead of PSL 2021

LAHORE: Two teams of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) — Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United — announced player replacements for the upcoming series, a press release issued in this regard said Thursday.



Quetta Gladiators' supplementary pick Dale Steyn will miss his side’s first two PSL 6 matches due to a family commitment, the statement said.

The South African fast bowler is expected to reach Karachi on February 22, after which he will be available for the franchise after going through the necessary coronavirus testing and quarantine.

The Gladiators have brought in young all-rounder Hassan Khan as his partial replacement to the squad, the teams are allowed to make two supplementary round picks at the PSL Draft.

The combination for this can be two local players or one local or foreign player.

On the other hand, Islamabad United’s pacer Akif Javed is recovering from surgery and will not be available for PSL 6. The team said that fast bowler Zeeshan Zameer has been included in the United squad as Akif’s replacement.

