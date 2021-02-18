Court sentences former PPP senator two-year jail time for submitting fake degree

BADIN: A former PPP senator was sent behind bars after she submitted a fake degree along with her nomination papers in the Senate elections, Geo News reported on Thursday.



The lawmaker was booked and sent to jail after the court pronounced its verdict in the case. She had submitted a fake BA degree in the 2003 Senate polls.

Badin sessions court judge Javed Abbasi announced the verdict and sentenced former Senator Yasmeen Shah to two years in prison.

She was also slapped with a fine of Rs5,000.

The Election Commission (ECP) Pakistan had filed a reference in the sessions court against Shah and demanded the withdrawal of her allowances, including her salary.

Shah and her husband Ali Bakhsh Shah also ran in the 2008 and 2013 general elections but were defeated when they left the PML-F in 2015 and later joined the PPP.