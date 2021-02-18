Pervaiz Rasheed's nomination papers for Senate elections rejected

ECP rejects Pervaiz Rasheed's nomination papers on charges that he has defaulted on payments in the millions to the Punjab House

PML-N leader denies allegations, says will appeal against the decision

Rasheed accuses PM Imran Khan of not tolerating criticism



PML-N leader Pervaiz Rasheed's nomination papers for the upcoming Senate elections have been rejected, Geo News reported on Wednesday.

The former information minister has been accused by the Punjab government of defaulting on payments in the millions that had to be made to the Punjab House.

PTI MPA Zainab Omar had filed an objection against Rasheed through her lawyer Rana Mudassar to the returning officer/provincial election commissioner in Lahore.



Speaking to media, Rasheed described the move to reject his nomination papers as a vindictive act on behalf of the government.

The PML-N leader accused Prime Minister Imran Khan of not tolerating criticism, adding that efforts were being made to keep him out of the parliament.

Rasheed accused the government of preparing a fake 'demand' against him. "To dispose off this fake demand, I am ready to make the payment," said the senior PML-N leader.

The PML-N leader said that he wanted to pay the dues to the Punjab House but its management was not accepting it.

"You can close the doors on me, but you can't stop my voice," he said, addressing the government. "I will appeal against the decision to reject my nomination papers."

Rasheed alleged that fake cases against PML-N leaders were being made, accusing the government of keeping political opponents "away from the field".

"I did not keep silent then and I will not be silent now," he said. "People such as me are like a thorn in their [government's] side," he added.

Rasheed, other PML-N leaders named in list issued by Punjab govt for allegedly defaulting on payments

According to the list, Rasheed and several PML-N leaders, government officials and their relatives owed a total amount exceeding Rs60 million.

As per the list, Rasheed owed a sum of Rs7.05 million of which Rs0.69 million was owed for his stay in 2011 from January to August and Rs6.4 million for his stay between June 2013 and May 2018. The list also mentioned the name of his daughter, Poonam Rasheed, also a Senator, who owed Rs2.7 million.

The list contained the names of former attorney general Ashtar Ausaf who had to pay Rs0.6 million, Khurram Rashid Rs2.2 million and Malik Zulfiqar who was allegedly a defaulter of Rs0.287 million.

Moazzam Ali was to pay Rs2.9 million, Mujahid Sherdil Rs1.287 million, Mustafa Ramday Rs3.952 million and Nabeel Awan Rs2.597 million, according to the list.

Former minister Anushay Rehman and Zubair Gul were also said to be defaulters of payments amounting in the millions.