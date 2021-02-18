close
Thu Feb 18, 2021
February 18, 2021

Ali Zafar pays tribute to missing Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara with a song

Thu, Feb 18, 2021
Pakistani singer Ali Zafar ( (Right) mountaineer Ali Sadpara (Left)
  • Pakistani singer Ali Zafar has paid  musical tribute to the ace mountaineer Ali Sadpara
  • Sadpara  went missing along with two foreign climbers; John Snorri from Iceland and MP Mohr from Chile during his K2 winter expedition
  • Ali Sadpara is the only Pakistani to have climbed eight of the world's 14 highest mountains

LAHORE: Pakistani singer Ali Zafar has paid a musical tribute to the ace mountaineer Ali Sadpara with his latest rendition.

Sadapara, whose courage and love for mountains have brought pride and honour to Pakistan, went missing along with two foreign climbers; John Snorri from Iceland and MP Mohr from Chile during his K2 winter expedition.

Releasing a musical tribute “Tum Chalay Ao Paharon Ki Qasam” for the legendary mountaineer Muhammad Ali Sadpara, Zafar said: "No nation can thrive without recognising and celebrating their heroes. Ali Sadpara was one such unsung hero who dedicated his entire life and risked it to accomplish unprecedented feats for his country."

"This is the least I could do: sing for an unsung hero so that he is etched into our memories for as long as there is music," read the post on Zafar's Facebook account.

Sadpara is the only Pakistani to have climbed eight of the world's 14 highest mountains, and he made the first-ever winter ascent of the world's ninth highest peak, Nanga Parbat.

 Sadpara and his team had successfully summited the 8,611-metre K2 — the world's second-highest mountain — on February 5, a month after their first attempt failed.

