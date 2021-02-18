Veteran politician Mushahidullah Khan passes away after prolonged illness, PML-N's Zubair confirms

PML-N Senator Mushahidullah Khan was unwell for quite a long time. Geo.tv/Files

KARACHI: Veteran politician and senior PML-N leader, Senator Mushahidullah Khan, has passed away after prolonged illness, party leader Muhammad Zubair confirmed early Thursday morning.

Senator Mushahidullah Khan, who passed away in Islamabad, was unwell for quite a long time, according to Geo News, which cited Zubair.

Zubair, who is also the spokesperson for PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz, added that the late senator was a federal minister under the previous government and was ranked among the senior-most leaders of the party.

Maryam Nawaz said she was "shattered to hear the sad news" of Senator Mushahidullah's demise.

"Senator Mushahidullah Khan, MNS’s loyal and exceptional companion left us. Will never be able to forget his fatherly affection & love. Huge huge loss.

"May Allah SWT shower upon him every blessing that HE has reserved for the afterlife. Ameen," she wrote on Twitter.

