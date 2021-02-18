PTI govt 'giving serious consideration' to missing persons issue, says Sheikh Rasheed

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed speaks to the media in Islamabad, Pakistan. The News/Files

ISLAMABAD: The PTI-led government was giving serious consideration to the issue of missing persons, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said Wednesday, assuring the families and relatives of victims that their loved ones would be brought back soon.

The PTI government would utilise all resources to recover missing persons quickly, Sheikh Rasheed told a delegation of the families and relatives of the missing persons.

The minister informed them that Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed relevant bodies and concerned individuals to legislate on the issue of enforced disappearances during a recent meeting he chaired of the federal Cabinet.

The law ministry was examining all legal aspects in that regard, he added.

The interior minister also sympathised with the families of missing persons, terming it a humanitarian issue and saying the PTI regime was giving serious consideration to it.

Rasheed added that all relevant departments were making coordinated efforts that had resulted in recovery of numerous missing persons.

Earlier today, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz met the relatives of the Balochistan missing persons at a sit-in at Islamabad's D-Chowk, where participants had gathered to demand justice for their families.

"PM Imran Khan should come here and speak to these people," Maryam said had said.

"Citizens' security is the responsibility of the state," the PML-N leader had underscored, adding that if a missing person is guilty of any crime, they should be tried in court.

Shortly afterwards, in a media briefing post-Cabinet meeting, Information and Broadcasting Minister Senator Shibli Faraz announced that PM Imran Khan had directed for work on the legislation on the issue of missing persons to be sped up.

Faraz said the premier had directed the law minister to immediately reactivate the bill on the issue of missing persons, as now, after a drastic fall in the terrorist acts, the issue ought to be redressed.

The issue was raised in the Cabinet by Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen Mazari, who gave a complete perspective with regards to the proposed legislation, he added.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he has gone to such protests and sit-ins himself and expressed solidarity with the relatives of the missing persons," he said.