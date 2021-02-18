Altaf Hussain taken to London hospital after trouble breathing

MQM founder Altaf Hussain has been rushed to the hospital after having trouble breathing.



A few weeks ago after having contracted coronavirus, Hussain had been hospitalised in London's Barnet Hospital, in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

He was discharged on February 13 after spending a few days on ventilator.

According to Geo News, the MQM founder reported difficulty in breathing since last evening and has once more been taken to Barnet Hospital.