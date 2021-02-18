close
Wed Feb 17, 2021
Pakistan

Murtaza Ali Shah
February 18, 2021

Altaf Hussain taken to London hospital after trouble breathing

Pakistan

Murtaza Ali Shah
Thu, Feb 18, 2021

MQM founder Altaf Hussain has been rushed to the hospital after having trouble breathing.

A few weeks ago after having contracted coronavirus, Hussain had been hospitalised in London's Barnet Hospital, in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

He was discharged on February 13 after spending a few days on ventilator.

According to Geo News, the MQM founder reported difficulty in breathing since last evening and has once more been taken to Barnet Hospital.

