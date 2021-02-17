Pakistani boy arranges the Periodic Table in record time

Rohan Khatwani can be seen arranging the Periodic Table. — Twitter

A Pakistani boy has arranged the Periodic Table in record time — 1 min and 58 seconds — as he broke past the previous record of 2 minutes and 42 seconds.

A school student hailing from Thar, Rohan Khatwani broke the record at the Islamabad Science Festival, arranged at the Pakistan National Council of Arts on February 13, according to a press release issued in this regard.

The Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat inaugurated the event, while and President of the ECO Science Foundation (ECOSF) Manzoor Soomro witnessed the exhibition, the statement said.

Rohan Khatwani (centre left) stands along with Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat (centre right). — Twitter

As many as 80 schools participated in the festival and displayed their projects, featuring a range of innovative ideas, including walk-in sanitising stations, precautions against coronavirus, and myth-busting related to COVID-19 remedies, among others.



Moreover, the Government of Pakistan, in a tweet, congratulating Khatwani, said that he had made the nation proud through this feat.

"Rohan Khatwani, a ninth-grader Pakistani made the entire nation proud as he set a new world record by arranging the Periodic Table in just 1 minute & 58 seconds," the govt said in a tweet.