Government slashes passport fee with immediate effect

Picture of a hand holding the Pakistani passport. Photo: File

The Directorate General of Immigration and Passports, Ministry of Interior, on Wednesday announced that it has slashed the cost of passports with immediate effect.

According to a notification issued in this regard, as reported by Geo.tv, a passport issued for five years with a total number of 36 pages will now cost Rs3,000, meanwhile, Rs5,000 will be charged for urgent services.

As for passports with a validity of five years containing 72 pages, the fee has been set at Rs5,500, while Rs9,000 will be charged for urgent services.

A passport with a validity of five years with 100 pages will now cost Rs6,000, while an urgent fee for the same passport has been set at Rs12,000.

The notification further said that passports with a validity of 10 years, containing 36 pages, will cost Rs4,500, while urgent ones will be issued for Rs.7,500.

Akin to that, a passport with a 10-year validity with a total of 72 pages will cost Rs8,250, while an urgent service fee for the same will be Rs13,500.

For passports with a validity of 10 years, containing 100 pages, the normal fee has been set at Rs9,000, while an urgent service fee for the same will be Rs18,000.

The revised fees will be applicable from February 17, 2021, the notification said.