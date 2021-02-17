HEC warns against taking admission in non-recognised degree programmes

Logo of the Higher Education Commission: Photo: File

Students should confirm that concerned professional councils have accredited the degree programmes they are interested in prior to taking admission, the Higher Education Commission said Wednesday.



"It has been noticed with concern that degree programmes of some universities are being initiated/continued without obtaining accreditation from the concerned Professional Councils," the body said in a tweet.

The HEC lamented that non-recognition of such graduates by professional councils creates a "negative impact on the future of students."

"In the larger public interest, the commencement of new professional programmes must only be undertaken after the complete observance of all the requirements prescribed by the Councils," it said.

