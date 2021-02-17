close
Wed Feb 17, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
February 17, 2021

Gujranwala: Two shot dead, one injured over gambling deal at snooker club

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Feb 17, 2021
The incident took place in the city's Dhale area. Photo: File

A firing incident over a gambling deal at a snooker club in Gujranwala killed two people and injured one on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident took place in the city's Dhale area where a dispute broke out between the young men over a gambling deal during a snooker game. However, the accused fled the scene.

The accused, Shamshad and Zeeshan, shot and killed Adeel and Tanzeel, while one person was injured,  the police added.

Police have shifted the victim's bodies to DHQ hospital for an autopsy and further investigation is underway.

Latest News

More From Pakistan