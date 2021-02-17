Gujranwala: Two shot dead, one injured over gambling deal at snooker club

The incident took place in the city's Dhale area. Photo: File

A firing incident over a gambling deal at a snooker club in Gujranwala killed two people and injured one on Wednesday.



According to police, the incident took place in the city's Dhale area where a dispute broke out between the young men over a gambling deal during a snooker game. However, the accused fled the scene.



The accused, Shamshad and Zeeshan, shot and killed Adeel and Tanzeel, while one person was injured, the police added.



Police have shifted the victim's bodies to DHQ hospital for an autopsy and further investigation is underway.

