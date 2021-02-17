Pakistan voices opposition over addition of new permanent members to UNSC

Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Munir Akram addressing an event. Photo: File

Expressing concerns over the addition of new permanent members to the UN Security Council at the United Nations, Pakistan said it will compound the Council’s inequality and dysfunctionality, Radio Pakistan reported Wednesday.



Addressing a meeting of the Inter-Governmental Negotiations Framework, Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Munir Akram underscored that progress in the reform process can be made only through consultations, mutual accommodation, and innovative compromise and not through bullying and coercion.

Akram reiterated Pakistan's principled stance on restructuring the Security Council by expansion in the non-permanent category so that the ideal of a comprehensive reform can be met.