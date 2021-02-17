close
Wed Feb 17, 2021
Pakistan

Web Desk
February 17, 2021

Pakistan voices opposition over addition of new permanent members to UNSC

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Feb 17, 2021
Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Munir Akram addressing an event. Photo: File
  • Pakistan expressed concerns over the addition of new permanent members to the UN Security Council at the United Nations
  • It said that the development will compound the Council’s inequality and dysfunctionality
  • Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Munir Akram said  that progress in the reform process can be made only through consultations

Expressing concerns over the addition of new permanent members to the UN Security Council at the United Nations,  Pakistan said it will compound the Council’s inequality and dysfunctionality, Radio Pakistan reported Wednesday.

Addressing a meeting of the Inter-Governmental Negotiations Framework,  Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Munir Akram underscored that progress in the reform process can be made only through consultations, mutual accommodation, and innovative compromise and not through bullying and coercion.

Akram reiterated Pakistan's principled stance on restructuring the Security Council by expansion in the non-permanent category so that the ideal of a comprehensive reform can be met.

