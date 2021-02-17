ECP begins scrutiny process of nomination papers for Senate polls

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)'s file image.

ECP has kickstarted the scrutiny of nomination papers submitted by candidates



The process will continue till Thursday, February 18.

As per details, a total of 170 candidates have filed their nomination papers with the ECP



The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has kickstarted the scrutiny of nomination papers submitted by candidates for the March 3 Senate elections.

The process will continue till Thursday, February 18.

As per details, a total of 170 candidates have filed their nomination papers with the ECP among which 29 are from Punjab, 39 from Sindh, 51 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 41 from Balochistan, and 10 are from the federal capital.

The nomination papers of PPP's Saleem Mandviwala and Sadiq Memon have been accepted.

Moreover, PPP's Sherry Rehman's nomination papers were accepted for the general seat and Palwasha Khan's for the women's seat.



In order to ensure transparency in the Senate polls, a code of conduct has also been prepared by the ECP, Geo News reported.



In this regard, the ECP has invited political parties to consult on the code of conduct on February 22 which will be issued after consultation from all political parties, the statement notified.

It has to be followed by political parties, candidates, voters, and election agents, read a statement issued by the commission.