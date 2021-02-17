Coronavirus: NCOC urges healthcare workers to register for vaccine

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday urged all frontline healthcare workers to register for the coronavirus vaccine.

In a statement, the NCOC chief made it clear that healthcare workers were the top priority for the government.

He said that the government will take every step to ensure it protects healthcare workers across the country.

According to the NCOC, 32,860 frontline healthcare workers have been administered doses of the coronavirus vaccines. In Punjab, the number of frontline healthcare workers vaccinated stand at 15,494 while in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1,639 healthcare workers have been given the vaccine doses.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, 1,013 healthcare workers have been inoculated while in Azad Kashmir, 651 healthcare workers and in Islamabad, 859 have been provided the vaccine.

In Balochistan, the number of healthcare workers who have been vaccinated stands at 252, according to the NCOC.