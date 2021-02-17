Truck and passenger van collision leaves 7 dead in Khushab

Nine persons have been injured in the accident. Photo: File

Six men, one woman die in Khushab Road accident

Accident occurred as overspeeding truck and van both collided, say police

KHUSHAB: Seven persons died on Wednesday when a truck collided with a passenger van, leaving nine others injured.

Police said that the accident occurred when a truck collided with a passenger van at Khushab Road near Mianwali.

Rescue teams arrived on the scene to help the injured and shift them to the DHQ Jauharabad Hospital, according to Radio Pakistan.

Rescue officials said six persons died on the spot after the accident and 10 others were injured. One of the injured died during medical treatment, raising the death toll to seven.

Six men and one woman were among the seven who died in the accident.