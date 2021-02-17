Anti-terror case registered against PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh

PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh's file photo.

Haleem Adil Sheikh has been arrested in only one case, confirm police

Four other persons have been arrested in three cases of possession of ilelgal firearms

The cases were filed against Sheikh after yesterday's brawl at PS-88 constituency



KARACHI: Another case has been registered against PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh on Tuesday, reported Geo News, after the Sindh Opposition leader was allegedly involved in an altercation with PPP workers.

Anti-terrorism and other provisions have been included in the case filed against the PTI leader. The case has been registered at the Memon Police station in District Malir.

The PTI leader will be presented in an anti-terrorism court today where authorities will seek his remand. Three other cases were registered against Sheikh on possession of illegal firearms, interfering in the government's duties and other provisions.

A total of four cases against Sheikh were all registered on February 16 under the government's supervision.

The police said the PTI leader and four others were nominated and arrested for one case. The four other suspects have been nominated in three other cases of possession of illegal weapons, police said.

All cases against the PTI leader and the others have been registered at the Memon Goth police station.

Senior Superintendent of Police Malir Irfan Bahadur had confirmed on Tuesday that the PTI leader had been arrested after clashes took place amid polling in the city's PS-88 constituency.

Sheikh was held at the Special Investigation Unit in Saddar, police said in the evening .

The PTI leader denied accusations he had caused the fight, vowing 'payback' against those who were complicit in framing him. A video statement of the PTI leader was released on Tuesday following his arrest.

"I have been informed by the SSP Malir that I have been arrested," he had said.

"As Leader of the Opposition, I should have been given security," Sheikh had said, adding that security was withdrawn "on the orders of Zardari and Bilawal".

He had said that he was not present in the constituency but his workers were "attacked".