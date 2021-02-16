Federal minister Fawad Chaudhry thinks Indian media is run by "jokers"

ISLAMABAD: The Indian media and leadership is run by jokers, says Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry.



He made the comment on Twitter on Tuesday. The federal minister was reacting to an Indian media video clip, which he also shared, in which it was said that a Pakistani minister (Chaudhry) is the brains behind an international disinformation campaign against India.

Chaudhry said India's accusation is "absurd”.



Indian media accused American journalist Pieter Friedrich of running a disinformation campaign against the Indian government on Chaudhry's instructions.