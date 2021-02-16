Watch: How Zara Naeem aced ACCA exam

LAHORE: The Pakistani student, who topped an Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) examination, has shared her success story saying concentration is key to realise dreams



Talking to Geo Pakistan, Zara Naeem said that “focused studies” is what one needs to ace the tough exam, adding that she did not attend special classes for the exam, however, she had to work hard.

Naeem was declared a global prizewinner after she secured the highest marks in an ACCA exam conducted in December 2020.

She was also lauded by Federal Information Minister Shibli Faraz and the government on her achievement. "Zara Naeem Dar has become the pride of the nation by topping the ACCA exams across the world," said the minister.