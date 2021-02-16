close
Tue Feb 16, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
February 16, 2021

Watch: How Zara Naeem aced ACCA exam

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Feb 16, 2021

LAHORE: The Pakistani student, who topped an Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) examination, has shared her success story saying concentration is key to realise dreams

Talking to Geo Pakistan, Zara Naeem said that “focused studies” is what one needs to ace the tough exam, adding that she did not attend special classes for the exam, however, she had to work hard.

Naeem was declared a global prizewinner after she secured the highest marks in an ACCA exam conducted in December 2020.

She was also lauded by Federal Information Minister Shibli Faraz and the government on her achievement. "Zara Naeem Dar has become the pride of the nation by topping the ACCA exams across the world," said the minister.

Latest News

More From Pakistan