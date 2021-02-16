PDM candidate Yusuf Raza Gilani's nomination papers for Senate challenged by PTI

Petition has been filed by PTI leader Fareed Rehman

Petitioner claims Yusuf Raza Gilani does not meet standards of Article 62

PTI leader wants former prime minister’s nomination papers to be rejected

ISLAMABAD: The nomination papers of PDM's joint candidate Yusuf Raza Gilani for the Senate seat from Islamabad have been challenged by the ruling PTI for allegedly hiding “facts”.

PTI leader Fareed Rehman has claimed in his petition that the former prime minister did not mention in his papers that he was convicted by the Supreme Court.

He added that by not mentioning the conviction Gilani does not meet the standards required of a lawmaker under Article 62. He also claimed that the candidate was not of “good repute”.

The PTI leader has appealed that the former prime minister’s nomination papers be rejected.

The PDM had nominated Yusuf Raza Gilani as its consensus candidate from Islamabad. He was proposed as a candidate by former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf and was seconded by senior PML-N leader and former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.



Gilani, who was the prime minister from 2008 till 2012, was removed after he was convicted by the top court.

The SC had handed down a symbolic punishment lasting less than a minute to Gilani and convicted the former premier for contempt of court.