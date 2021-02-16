PTI sticks with decision to nominate Faisal Vawda for Senate elections: sources

MNA Faisal Vawda's file photo.

Vawda has given sacrifices for the party, say sources

PM Imran Khan to take PTI Sindh leadership into confidence today

Parliamentary board rejects objections against Vawda



ISLAMABAD: The PTI is sticking with its decision to nominate MNA Faisal Vawda as its candidate for the upcoming Senate elections, sources told Geo News on Tuesday.

The decision was taken by during a meeting of the party's parliamentary board today with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair.

Sources said during the meeting, PM Imran Khan said that Faisal Vawda had rendered services for the party.

The ruling party's board discussed the reservations raised against the PTI members who were nominated as candidates by the party.

Sources said PM Imran Khan will address the party's Sindh leadership today and take them into confidence over the board's decisions. The premier will address the Sindh leadership via video link.

On the other hand, the PTI has decided to nominate Liaquat Tarakai as its candidate from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the Senate elections and has decided to take back the ticket from Najibullah Khattak.

Senate nominations of Vawda, others cause rift within PTI

The PTI's decision to give Senate tickets to Vawda and wealthy construction contractor Saifullah Abro had created a rift among PTI leaders from Sindh. They wrote a letter to Sindh Governor Imran Ismail to express their reservations.

The ruling party has been under fire from its provincial chapter in Sindh for awarding Senate tickets to Vawda and Abro.

In the letter, PTI office-bearers from three regions said they were “extremely disappointed with the entire process” of the selection of PTI's candidates for the Senate polls.

The leaders who had signed the letter included Sadaqat Ali Jatoi [who is also the brother of former Sindh chief minister Liaquat Jatoi], PTI Sukkur district President Mubeen Jatoi, Allah Bux Unnar and Raja Khan Jhakrani, former provincial secretary general Mehfooz Usrani, a former candidate from NA-214 Shaheed Benazirabad Gul Muhammad Rind, former provincial minister Agha Taimoor Khan Pathan, Papu Khan Chachar and other office-bearers.