Smart lockdown imposed in 7 Lahore localities till Feb 28

LAHORE: Given the mushrooming number of coronavirus cases, a smart lockdown was imposed in seven areas of the provincial capital till February 28, Geo News reported on Tuesday.



As per details in the notification issued by the Punjab government, the smart lockdown has been imposed in streets number two and four of Lahore's Askari 10 Block A while Building No 20 of Sector F of Askari 10 is also put under lockdown.

The smart lockdown has also been imposed in DHA Phase 3, Block Z Street No 3, DHA Phase 2 Block S, Sarwar Colony Cantt Street No 7, and Fazal Park Main Street in Shad Bagh.



The notification highlighted that shops for basic necessities will remain open while people from other areas will not be allowed to enter the hotspot areas.