Tue Feb 16, 2021
Pakistan

Web Desk
February 16, 2021

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi leaves for Egypt on two-day visit

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Feb 16, 2021
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Photo Courtesy: Radio Pakistan 
  • FM Qureshi stressed that there are vast opportunities for economic cooperation between the two countries.
  • The minister said promoting trade relations with Africa is the government's priority.
  • The foreign minister also intends to visit Jamia Al Azhar during his stay in Egypt.

ISLAMABAD: On the invitation of his Egyptian counterpart, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday left for Egypt on a two-day official visit.

In a video message, FM Qureshi stressed that there are vast opportunities for economic cooperation between the two countries.

Highlighting that Egypt is an important country of Muslim Ummah and is called the gateway to Africa, the minister said promoting trade relations with Africa is the government's priority.

He said he will hold talks with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Hassan Shoukry on the entire spectrum of bilateral relations.

He also shared his plans of meeting the business community in Egypt.

The foreign minister also intends to visit Jamia Al Azhar during his stay in Egypt.  Our desire is to take advantage of their experiences in the field of education, he added.

