Rahim Yar Khan landslide kills three minors while they were playing

RAHIM YAR KHAN: A landslide claimed the lives of three children in Rahim Yar Khan on Tuesday.



The children were playing when it happened, the police said.

According to police, the accident took place in Firoza’s Chak 239.

The deceased were aged between three and eight years, the law enforcers said.

The victims have been moved to a nearby hospital to complete medico-legal formalities.