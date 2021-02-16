Dirilis: Ertugrul: Artuk Bey shares picture with 'Kurulus:Osman' star

Ayberk Pekcan, the Turkish actor who played the role of Artuk Bey in "Dirilis: Ertugrul", on Sunday shared a picture with the cast of "Kurulus:Osman".

In the photo shared on Instagram, Ayberk is seen posing with Burak Ozcivit, who plays Osman Bey, other actors.

Erturgul is being currently aired on Pakistan Television with Urdu dubbing on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Ayberk's character is admired by millions of Ertugrul fans due to his alliance with the protagonist.



