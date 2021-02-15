Ali Sadpara's management asks people to refrain from fake reports, says SAR operation still underway

Photo showing missing Pakistani mountaineer Muhammad Ali Sadpara — File

Missing Pakistani mountaineer Muhammad Ali Sadpara's management, which controls his Twitter account, on Monday asked people to refrain from relying on fake reports, adding that such reports have caused distressed to everyone related to Sadpara.

According to an article by Geo.tv, Sadpara's management also announced on Twitter that a meeting of the apex committee regarding the missing climbers' search and rescue (SAR) operation will be held on Feb 17, 2021, in Gilgit.



It is pertinent to note that Ali Sadpara, along with two foreign mountaineers, went missing on February 5 during a K2 summit expedition.

"The government and other stakeholders are still putting their best efforts to find our missing climbers," the management wrote.

In another tweet, Sadpara's management apologised to the public for not providing frequent updates regarding the missing climbers on Sadpara's official social media accounts, adding that the management team was "too focused on SAR efforts to pay attention to anything else."



