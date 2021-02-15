'Book' to remain JUI-F's electoral symbol: ECP

A file photo of the Election Commission of Pakistan's logo.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam's (JUI-F) electoral symbol for the by-election is a "book", the Election Commission of Pakistan confirmed on Monday.



The ECP issued a press release to clarify the matter after notifications regarding the party's symbol made rounds on social media. The ECP, in the statement, said that the party's symbol is "book" and not "(qalam) pen".

"All the candidates of the JUI-F will contest in the by-elections following the 'book' electoral symbol," the ECP's statement added.

The by-polls for Sindh Assembly’s PS-43 (Sanghar III) and PS-88 (Malir II) and Balochistan Assembly’s PB-20 (Pishin III) will be held on February 16, while voters in NA-45 (Kurram I) and NA-75 (Sialkot IV) and Punjab Assembly’s PP-51 (Gujranwala I) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly’s PK-63 (Nowshera III) will elect their representatives on Feb 19.

