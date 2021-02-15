Sindh to get second COVID-19 vaccine consignment within next two days

A healthcare worker prepares a dose of Chinese-made Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine, in Belgrade Fair turned into a vaccination centre, on January 25, 2021. — AFP/File

Sindh will receive the second Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine consignment from the federal government in the next 24-36 hours, Geo News reported Monday, citing sources.



According to the publication, Pakistan expects to receive the next vaccine tranche within a day. The Centre is set to provide 84,000 jabs to Sindh.

The frontline healthcare workers will be informed of their next vaccine jab through SMS from 1166, sources added.



Earlier, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho had said that the province plans to purchase 20 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine directly from China for its adult population.

The government is already in touch with the Centre for approvals, she had said.

Meanwhile, seven more patients died of coronavirus, lifting the death toll to 4,226, while 254 new cases were detected in the province in the last 24 hours.



Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, in a statement, said that the province's overall cases had reached 254,015, while 235,854 patients have recovered.