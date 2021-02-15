Govt decides not to increase salaries of 18 departments

A file photo of a cabinet meeting. (Representational Image)

ISLAMABAD: A few days after PM Imran Khan approved an increase in the salaries of government employees, the federal government has decided not to increase the salaries of employees of 18 departments by 25%, Geo News reported Monday.



According to the Finance Ministry summary, the salaries of the employees working in the Presidency, Prime Minister House, Senate, National Assembly, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), health department, and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) will not be increased by 25%.

The other departments include the International Bureau (IB), Parliamentary Affairs Division, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), high courts, Islamabad Police, Motorway Police, and Airport Security Force (ASF) will not be raised.

The decision from the premier came a day after government employees had recently staged a protest in Islamabad against a non-increase of salaries after which the government decided to increase the salaries of some government employees.