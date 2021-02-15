Shafqat Mehmood gained 500k Twitter followers during the past few months

ISLAMABAD: Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood has said that he gained 500 thousand Twitter followers during the last six to eight months.



He was talking in a Q&A session during which he spoke at length about the national education policy, single national curriculum, online exams, EdTech and other issues related to the PTI’s vision to end class difference.

“I am happy that about one thing, that we have developed some sort of connection with students,” said Shafqat Mehmood while responding to a question about the restoration of student unions in the country.

He said that during the last six to eight months he has gained 500,000 followers on Twitter and now he has 2.2 million followers.

It is pertinent to note that during the COVID-19 pandemic, Shafqat Mehmood has been very active on social media giving updates to students regarding various policy matters.

“When I tweet, a lot of students see and read that and I think that is a good thing that a federal education minister of the country has a direct connection and in I don’t think that any such thing has happened in recent history.”

The federal education minister said that his immense social media following has an “impact” as when he tweeted about online exams during students’ protest against in-person examinations. Giving an example, Mehmood revealed that when he discussed the matter with the Higher Education Commission to see the possibilities, “it was received well”.

He also showed his amusement on the belief that online exams are easy, recalling his open book exams in the US.

“Open books exams are not easy exams. If you give some conceptual questions with a time limit they are difficult to answer.”

Mehmood said that he doesn’t know why students think just because they are taking an online exam, it is an easy exam. “It is not.”

The minister, however, backed the idea of holding virtual exams saying that if the universities can make such arrangements, they should go for it.