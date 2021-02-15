KU teachers protest against IBA students for allegedly attacking professor

Karachi University's students and teachers protesting outside Institute of Business Administration (IBA) against an incident that took place two days ago, on February 15, 2021. — Photo by author

Teachers of the University of Karachi held a protested outside the Institute of Business Administration's (IBA) main campus after students and guards allegedly roughed up a KU assistant professor.



The protest, organised by the Karachi University Teachers Society, demanded that the "encroachments" on the varsity's land be uprooted and that the students' admission be cancelled.

"This is not the first time that such an incident had taken place. We will intensify our protests if such events do not stop," the protesting teachers vowed.



Due to the the protest, Karachi University's academic sessions remained suspended. Meanwhile, students alleged that the institute was keeping the "real facts" in the dark.

IBA's spokesperson, speaking on the incident, condemned it and said that the matter had been forwarded to the the disciplinary committee.



"IBA cannot handle incidents of violence, [we] are working with Karachi University to resolve the matter," the spokesperson said.

The reason for the protest?

Two days earlier, the incident took place after the assistant professor honked at the IBA students, following which the students, with their guards, allegedly roughed him up.