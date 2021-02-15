3.9-magnitude earthquake shakes Swat

A file photo of the Richter's scale.

Earthquake tremors of 3.9-magnitude on the Richter scale were felt in Swat, Geo News reported Monday.



According to the Seismological Centre, the Hindu Kush mountain range was the epicentre of the quake with the tremors being felt in Mingora city and the nearby areas.



The development comes after an earthquake hit several cities of Pakistan on Friday night, while a woman died in Haripur's Khanpur village. Tajikistan's Murghab city was the epicentre.

The tremors were felt in Islamabad, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Mardan, North Waziristan, Swat, Multan, Sargodha, Faisalabad, and Lahore, while also jolting Killa Abdullah, Pishin, Toba Achakzai, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Dir, and Chitral.

According to the Seismological Centre, the depth of the earthquake was measured at 80km. Citizens have been advised to be careful as aftershocks of the earthquake are expected.