Mon Feb 15, 2021
February 15, 2021

Video: Usman Buzdar's driving skills leave Cholistan Jeep Rally participants in awe

Mon, Feb 15, 2021

  • Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar impressed the participants of the Cholistan Jeep Rally with his outstanding driving skills.
  • His speed left even his protocol cars behind.
  • The chief minister said that the Cholistan Jeep Rally will be made an international event.

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar impressed the participants of the Cholistan Jeep Rally with his outstanding driving skills where his speed left his protocol cars behind.

Punjab Tourism for Economic Growth Project shared the video on its official Twitter account where the chief minister can be seen swiftly driving his car amid the turns on the Cholistan track.

He maintained that Cholistan Jeep Rally will be made an international event. He said he gets pleasure from driving on "such a good track".

People from all over the world should come to the rally and show their skills on the track, he added.

