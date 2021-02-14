Karachi Corps troops continue defence training in Thar desert

Screengrab of the exercise video. Courtesy: ISPR

KARACHI: Karachi Corps troops are busy practising coordinated, all-round defence and survival techniques under challenging conditions in the Thar Desert as part of the Jidar-ul-Hadeed exercise, the military's media wing said Sunday.





According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the field exercise commenced on January 28 and focuses on enhancing operational preparedness, synergy among various components of the forces, and effective response measures under actual battlefield environment.