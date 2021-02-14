PM Imran Khan's Sunday nostalgia post on Instagram reminds us of England tour over 30 years ago

Instagram/Imran Khan (@imrankhan.pti)/via The News

ISLAMABAD: Cricketer-turned-politician Prime Minister Imran Khan often reminisces about the days of his cricket glory, sharing pictures from decades ago captioned 'Old Time Photos'.

Similarly, PM Imran on Sunday shared a beautiful memory wherein he is seen receiving a flower bouquet during Pakistan cricket team's tour of England more than 30 years ago.

Pakistan had played a five-match Test series against England and won.

The 1987 England tour was the first time that Pakistan won a Test series in the UK against England.

It is also the only innings in Test match history where the Green Shirts scored 708 without a wide ball.



Instagram/Imran Khan (@imrankhan.pti)/via The News

The Pakistan team at that time was "probably the finest in the country's history", noted ESPN Cricinfo.

Earlier this week, the premier had shared an old and rarely-seen picture of himself with his cousins. That image showed a young PM Imran Khan standing with five cousins as they all smiled at the camera.



Instagram/Imran Khan (@imrankhan.pti)/via The News

Prior to that, he had posted an old, black-and-white photo of himself when he used to captain the Pakistan cricket team. He was seen sitting at a press briefing, with various microphones pointing towards him.

