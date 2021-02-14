KU cancels admission of four students for submitting forged documents

Photo: File

KARACHI: The University of Karachi on Sunday announced that it has cancelled the admissions of four candidates for submitting forged documents.

According to the Directorate of Admissions in charge Dr Saima Akhtar, supporting admission documents submitted by four candidates were sent to the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) for verification after which they were declared fake.

She said that a candidate named Saif-ur-Rehman, son of Qaiser Rehman had submitted a tampered marks sheet to get admission in BSc (H) in the Department of Chemistry. His admission form number was 362276.

Similarly, Muzammil Wahid, son of Abdul Wahid Mukhtar, submitted a forged marks sheet for admission in the Department of Chemistry. His admission form number was 357149.

Dr Saima Akhtar added that marks sheet of Amna Arshad, daughter of Hakeem Syed Arshad Hussain, was also found to be forged during the verification process. Her admission form number was 352781, while she was seeking admission in BA (H) English programme. Akin to that, Urooj Afsar, daughter of Muhammad Afsar Khan also tampered with her intermediate transcript. Her admission form number was 349193 and she was admitted to BEd (H) in Teacher Education.

"Disciplinary action is being taken against all four students," Dr Akhtar said.