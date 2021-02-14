Senate polls: NA speaker to issue production orders for arrested lawmakers

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly (L) and PPP;s Khursheed Shah (R). Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: As the Senate polls loom near, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has decided to issue production orders for parliamentarians who are under arrest, Geo News reported on Sunday.



Prominent lawmakers who are under arrest include Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, former foreign minister Khawaja Asif, MNA Ali Wazir Khan, and PPP's Khursheed Shah.

Sources from the leader of the Opposition's office told Geo News that production orders for those who are currently in jail will be issued, adding that it is the right of every parliamentarian to vote.

The parliamentarians will be brought to Islamabad on March 2, a day before the Senate polls are held.

ECP announces Senate polls for March 3 amid voting controversy

A few days earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) released the schedule for the Senate elections, according to which the polls will be held on March 3.

According to the ECP, the last date for filing of nomination papers is February 13. This will be followed by a scrutiny process for the nominations which will be completed by February 12 while the last date for filing of appeals against acceptance or rejection of papers is February 18.

The date for disposal of appeals is February 20 and the revised list of the contestants will be issued later on February 21 while the candidates can use option of withdrawal of candidature till February 22.

The Senate elections will be held on 48 seats on March 3. This is the breakdown:

2 Islamabad seats

11 Punjab seats

11 Sindh seats

12 KP seats

12 Balochistan seats