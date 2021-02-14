More than 125 women took their lives during the past 13 years in Tharparkar

A workshop was organised in Mithi where psychologists, civil society, and non-governmental organisations participated.



Women and children are not only dying because of various diseases but also poverty and customs are also forcing young women to take their own lives.



The workshop discussed the causes and problems relating to the rising trend of women forced to take their own lives in the region.

Over 125 women reportedly took their lives in the past 13 months due to poverty, social inequalities, and other issues in the region, Geo News reported on Sunday.

A workshop was organised in Mithi where psychologists, civil society, and non-governmental organisations participated.

The workshop discussed the causes and problems relating to the rising trend of women forced to take their own lives in the Tharparkar district.

A participant of the workshop shared that more than 100 women had taken their own lives over the past year.

The workshop brought under discussion that the people of Tharparkar, especially women and children are not only losing lives to various diseases but also poverty and customs are also forcing young women to take their own lives.