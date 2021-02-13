Abdul Qadir's candidacy for Senate polls withdrawn by PTI

The candidacy of Abdul Qadir for a general seat in the Senate on a PTI was withdrawn on Saturday after much uproar by party members who said he has "nothing to do with the party".



The reversal in decision was announced by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill.

He said that the party had reconsidered and now the Balochistan ticket had been allotted to Zahoor Agha.

"The kaptaan (skipper) always listens to his people," the prime minister's aide said.

The party issued the final list of its candidates today for the upcoming Senate elections after approval by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Parliamentary Board, which met today with PM Imran Khan in the chair, finalised 20 names for Senate tickets.

Several big names, including Babar Awan, Shahzad Akbar, Amir Mughal and Sajjad Turi, who were recommended for tickets, could not make the final cut for the March 3 Senate polls.

From Balochistan, the name of Abdul Qadir (PTI-BAP joint candidate) was approved for a general seat.

The decision was met with heavy opposition by PTI members.

A press conference was held by the regional presidents of PTI Balochistan.

"The party has issued a ticket for the Senate to a man named Abdul Qadir, who has nothing to do with the party," regional president Nawab Khan said.

He said that giving a ticket to Abdul Qadir is a violation of the party manifesto.

Quetta president Munir Baloch, meanwhile, said that party regional leaders and workers "have serious reservations over the ticket given to Abdul Qadir".

He asked how a ticket can be awarded to someone who, he claimed, is being investigated by the National Accountability Bureau.

"We request Imran Khan to review this decision," Baloch said.

He further requested that an inquiry be held against the person who had recommended Abdul Qadir's candidacy to the prime minister.



