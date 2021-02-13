close
Sat Feb 13, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
February 13, 2021

Video: Karachi Corps partake in Jidar-ul-Hadeed training exercise

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, Feb 13, 2021

Inter-Services Public Relations on Saturday said that the Karachi Corps troops are participating in tactical drills and procedures as part of the exercise “Jidar-ul-Hadeed” in the Thar Desert.

The military's media wing, in a statement, said that the four-week-long defensive manoeuvre exercise began on January and will end on February 28.

"The defensive manoeuvre exercise is aimed at validating the concept of defence in deserts," the ISPR said.

According to ISPR, the drill is being conducted in extreme desert conditions, 74 kilometres ahead of Chhor, under a conventional operations setting.

Latest News

More From Pakistan