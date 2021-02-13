Video: Karachi Corps partake in Jidar-ul-Hadeed training exercise

Inter-Services Public Relations on Saturday said that the Karachi Corps troops are participating in tactical drills and procedures as part of the exercise “Jidar-ul-Hadeed” in the Thar Desert.



The military's media wing, in a statement, said that the four-week-long defensive manoeuvre exercise began on January and will end on February 28.

"The defensive manoeuvre exercise is aimed at validating the concept of defence in deserts," the ISPR said.

According to ISPR, the drill is being conducted in extreme desert conditions, 74 kilometres ahead of Chhor, under a conventional operations setting.