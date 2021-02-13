ECP seeks data on Senate election nominees from FBR, NAB and others

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan wants the Ministry of Interior, Federal Board of Revenue, National Accountability Bureau and State Bank of Pakistan to verify the data of candidates contesting the Senate polls.



ECP has asked all four bodies to give verifications.

NAB has to inform ECP if a candidate has ever been convicted or accused in any case, FBR has been asked about any tax evasion, while the SBP has been asked if the candidate or any family member has defaulted in any manner in the last one year.

The credentials of candidates will be scrutinised online because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ECP has already sent letters to the heads of these organisations to devise a mechanism for an online scrutiny process.



The Senate polls are scheduled for March 3. Earlier today, the ECP extended the date to file nomination papers till February 15.