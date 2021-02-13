close
Sat Feb 13, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
February 13, 2021

Senate nominees from KP finalised by Jamaat-e-Islami

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, Feb 13, 2021

The Senate nominees for Jamaat-e-Islami's Khyber Paktunkhwa chapter have been finalised.

The party announced its nominees on Saturday.

JI has nominated Maulana Dr Ata-ur-Rehman, a former member of the National Assembly, for the general seat of the Senate, while Dr Muhammad Iqbal Khalil, a former district deputy nazim of Peshawar, has been nominated for the technocrat seat.

Former MNA Inayat Begum has been nominated for the reserved seat for women, while Javed Gul has been nominated for the minority seat.

The Senate polls will be held on March 3. Candidates can file their nomination papers till Feb 15 after ECP extended the date for it earlier today.

Latest News

More From Pakistan