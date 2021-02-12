close
Fri Feb 12, 2021
Pakistan

Web Desk
February 12, 2021

UHS extends last date for payment of fees for public medical, dental colleges

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Feb 12, 2021
The University of Health Sciences (UHS). —  UHS/File

The University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Thursday announced that it is extending the last date of submission of fees for medical and dental colleges. 

According to a notice shared by the university, the last date for payment of admission fees for medical colleges has been extended to February 17.

"Students seeking admission on public medical and dental colleges can submit their fees by February 17," read the notice. "The act of extending the payment of fees has been done to provide convenience to students."


