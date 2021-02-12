close
Fri Feb 12, 2021
February 12, 2021

Shafqat Mehmood lauds IBCC for getting ISO certification

Fri, Feb 12, 2021
Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood. Photo: File

The Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training  Shafqat Mehmood on Friday lauded the  Interboard Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) for gaining the prestigious ISO certification.

According to a tweet shared by the Ministry of Federal Education and Training, Shafqat Mehmood congratulated the secretary of the IBCC as well as his team for the "big achievement."

The IBCC has been certified for its "determination of equivalence of qualification, attestation of documents, and verification of certificates," Geo.tv reported. 

