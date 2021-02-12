NAB says people convicted by it cannot contest in Senate elections: sources

The National Accountability Bureau logo. Photo: File

The National Accountability Bureau on Friday said that people it has convicted will not be able to contest in the Senate election, Geo.tv reported, citing sources.

Sources added that the bureau has set up a special cell related to the Senate elections which will be supervised by the bureau's Director of Operations Ghulam Safdar Shah.

The cell will check the records of Senate election candidates and issue clearance to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), sources said.

It may be recalled that the Senate elections in the country will be held on March 3 for which a schedule has also been issued by the Election Commission.